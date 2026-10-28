Microsoft Bing is testing adding a phone icon to the local pack on desktop, when you click on the phone button, it has a scan to call QR code with the phone number listed out. Google did this back in 2023 and now Microsoft Bing is testing it.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who shared this on X and wrote, "Bing is showing a “Scan to Call” QR code extension in sponsored ads."

Here is his screenshot - I cannot replicate it:

Then you click on the phone button and this comes up:

Here is the Google version:

Forum discussion at X.