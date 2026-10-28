Bing Tests Get Phone Number & QR Code To Scan

Oct 28, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Blue Phone Qr Code

Microsoft Bing is testing adding a phone icon to the local pack on desktop, when you click on the phone button, it has a scan to call QR code with the phone number listed out. Google did this back in 2023 and now Microsoft Bing is testing it.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who shared this on X and wrote, "Bing is showing a “Scan to Call” QR code extension in sponsored ads."

Here is his screenshot - I cannot replicate it:

Bing Get Phone Number Qr Code1

Then you click on the phone button and this comes up:

Bing Get Phone Number Qr Code2

Here is the Google version:

click for full size

Forum discussion at X.

 

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