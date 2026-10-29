Google Merchant API With New October 2026 Updates

Oct 29, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Shopping Cart Wires

Google has released several updates to the Merchant API for October 26. The update expands YouTube Shopping and AI-commerce reporting, adds product attributes for videos and warranties, improves disapproval diagnostics, and introduces API integration enhancements and reporting deprecations.

The October 2026 release notes list the following chages:

  • YouTube Shopping affiliate reporting and developer policies (v1alpha)
  • Store homepage URI in the Accounts sub-API
  • Product certification links and United Kingdom energy efficiency enums
  • Mileage allowance for vehicle installments
  • Offer-level video links
  • New third-party (3P) service provider documentation
  • New Java code samples for managing region batching
  • UCP agentic performance reporting (v1alpha)
  • Expanded warranty attribute support
  • Offer-level account issue denormalization
  • Deprecation of YoutubeProductPerformanceView (v1alpha)
  • Notifications sub-API pagination defaults and new guides
  • Reference documentation and quotas and limits guide reorganization

You can see the more details list of changes in the October 2026 release notes.

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