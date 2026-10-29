Google has released several updates to the Merchant API for October 26. The update expands YouTube Shopping and AI-commerce reporting, adds product attributes for videos and warranties, improves disapproval diagnostics, and introduces API integration enhancements and reporting deprecations.
The October 2026 release notes list the following chages:
- YouTube Shopping affiliate reporting and developer policies (v1alpha)
- Store homepage URI in the Accounts sub-API
- Product certification links and United Kingdom energy efficiency enums
- Mileage allowance for vehicle installments
- Offer-level video links
- New third-party (3P) service provider documentation
- New Java code samples for managing region batching
- UCP agentic performance reporting (v1alpha)
- Expanded warranty attribute support
- Offer-level account issue denormalization
- Deprecation of YoutubeProductPerformanceView (v1alpha)
- Notifications sub-API pagination defaults and new guides
- Reference documentation and quotas and limits guide reorganization
You can see the more details list of changes in the October 2026 release notes.
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