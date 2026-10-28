Google Expands Ads In AI Mode To More Countries & Multiturn Ads In U.S.

Oct 28, 2026 - 6:30 pm 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Global

Google is expanding ads within AI Mode to more countries and is rolling out multiturn ads in the U.S. within AI Mode.

Ads Expand In AI Mode To More Countries

Google announced it is expanding ads in AI Mode to several more countries, including Australia, Canada, India, Kenya, Malaysia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Singapore. Then, in Q4, Google will also expand ads in AI Mode to Brazil, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

Here is a cute graphic of the expansion:

Google Expands Ai Mode Ads Worldwide

Google also recently launched ads in AI Mode in personal intelligence but Google initially launched ads in AI Mode in May 2025.

Google said, "click-through rates are already similar between sponsored and organic product list items within AI Mode." I would hope so, but I am not sure - I mean, the product results are super graphical - but what about the text links?

Multiturn Ads

Google said, "To allow ads in follow-up queries in AI Mode, we are launching multiturn ads in the U.S." Google explained, "Google Search offers generative AI experiences tailored to different types of questions, from quick snapshots on the Search results page with AI Overviews to multi-turn conversations and comparisons in AI Mode. When a search or conversation has commercial relevance, ads can appear directly within or alongside these AI-generated responses (including across follow-up questions in AI Mode) in sections clearly labeled "Sponsored", helping people take the next step."

A Google spokesperson clarified to us saying, "Multiturn ads show up on responses to follow-up user queries as users engage in back and forth conversations with AI Mode."

Google added, "Ads will be clearly labeled as “Sponsored.” We’ll continue testing new formats to ensure ads remain helpful and relevant."

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