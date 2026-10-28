Google Ads "All Conversions" Tab Is Fully Live

Oct 28, 2026 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Logo Funnel

Google Ads seems to have rolled out the "All conversions" tab within the Goals and Conversions section. This allows advertisers to make one less click, where they can avoid clicking on "View all conversion actions."

This was first spotted by Thomas Eccel who posted about it on LinkedIn and wrote, "You don't need to click on the "View all conversion actions" button anymore to have a clear view (including settings) of all your conversion actions." "There is a new submenu called "All conversions" that has been rolled out to quite some accounts now," he added.

Here is a screenshot from an account showing that button/tab:

Google Ads All Conversions

Hana Kobzová wrote on PPC News Feed, "Under the Goals section, the new All Conversions submenu provides a comprehensive view of conversion actions, including metrics like account-level goals, click-through windows, and primary/secondary status. Columns such as repeat rate and last seen are also now directly accessible."

I found a screenshot of the All conversions tab from a blog post from about a month ago. So I am not sure exactly when it went fully live.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Ads "All Conversions" Tab Is Fully Live

Oct 28, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Adds Facebook Messenger M.me Links

Oct 28, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Image Search Tests Save Button On Image Overlay

Oct 28, 2026 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Get Phone Number & QR Code To Scan

Oct 28, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Asking Businesses For EIN

Oct 28, 2026 - 7:11 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Googlebot Must Follow Redirects From Homepage To Favicon, Updated Doc Say

Oct 27, 2026 - 3:05 pm
Previous Story: Google Business Profiles Adds Facebook Messenger M.me Links

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.