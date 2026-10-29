Google Ai Overviews Query Refinement Bubbles

Google is testing query refinement bubbles at the top of the AI Overviews in Google Search. But clicking the refinement bubble does not change the query, instead, it takes you into AI Mode for that query set.

This was spotted by Gagan Ghotra who posted a screenshot of this on X and wrote, "For some languages Google is testing showing query bubbles at the top of AI Overviews answer! Clicking any bubble takes user to AI Mode and text of that bubble becomes the prompt."

Here is his screenshot:

I would honestly expect this to change the search results for the query refinement selection, but no, it is taking you into AI Mode - where else...

Forum discussion at X.