Google has published a new help document named About Review summaries that explains that "review summaries on Search are AI-powered summaries of online reviews that appear directly as part of your Search ads." We have seen AI-generated summaries for sponsored results in Google for some time now, and now there is a help document on it.

Hana Kobzová spotted this new help document and posted about it on PPC News Feed, she wrote, "Google has launched a new help page detailing the use of AI-generated review summaries in Search ads. These summaries aggregate positive online reviews and are designed to enhance ad performance by building trust and providing relevant insights."

The help document says that the review summaries "highlight positive insights from across the web to help potential customers evaluate your business and build confidence in your offerings."

Google AI automatically aggregates online reviews from across the web to generate review summaries. These summaries are positive only, and represent customer experiences and key insights about your business. On Google Search ads, review summaries appear as short AI-generated commentary.

Review summaries are available under the following conditions:

Campaign type : Search campaigns

: Search campaigns Ad placement : All positions on Google.com

: All positions on Google.com Location and language : US, AU, UK, IN in English

: US, AU, UK, IN in English Device type : All supported devices

: All supported devices Business verticals: All advertiser verticals except sensitive categories, such as pharmaceuticals

Here is a screenshot of the full document:

Here are older screenshots of these AI-review summaries from our past stories:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.