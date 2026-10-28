Google is testing a new messaging button named Apple Messages on the Google Ads sponsored results. Google has placed messages button, message assets, on Google search ads for a long time now but I don't think I've seen the Apple Messages button before.

This was spotted by Anthony Higman who wrote on X, "Apple Messages in Google Ads? Definitely sticks out with the bright green. Pressing it opens up Apple Messages with pre populated "I would like to speak with someone about an incident" message. We do not have this option available in our accounts though? So maybe a super secret beta? as "message" assets are in beta."

Here is a screenshot:

I don't think this is the Apple Messages for Businesses feature.

Forum discussion at X.