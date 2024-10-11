For the original iTunes version, click here.

Google may be forced to breakup, the DOJ is leaning towards forcing that and more as a remedy to its monopoly ruling. This morning we are seeing a spike in Google Search ranking volatility. Google is testing quick view, where it just takes recipe blogger content and hosts it on its site. Google is hosting a web creator conversion event to appeal to publishers who got hit by its algorithms, Google launched ads in AI Overviews, new link format, AI organized search results and more. Google seems not to link HCU hit sites in the AI Overviews. Google spoke about what it means to have an unreachable robots.txt file. Google is testing verified labels also for retailers in the shopping and product view. Google Store ratings are rolling out to more countries. Google is testing a new list articles view for listicles. Google is testing people also are saying in short video format. Google is testing most mentioned places. Google Shopping tests researched with AI. Google is testing variations of sponsored labels for search ads. Google is showing competitor ads in your local business profile reviews. Google Merchant Center listings adds new certification markup. Google now lets you drag and drop your restaurant menu items in Google Business Profiles. Google added a negative keywords tab to Keyword Planner. Google Ads improved its sidebar navigation. Google may have 9,000 new ad campaigns made every second. Google Merchant Center added video generation and Amazon MCF integration. Bing is testing best list of carousels, which is dangerous. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Sponsored by Similarweb, the all-in-one- strategic SEO software. Get clarity of the SEO landscape through competitor analysis, keyword research, rank tracking, SERP insights and more. With industry-leading traffic and keyword data, based on real user journeys, Similarweb gives SEO professionals the whole picture so they can strategize smartly and drive sustainable business growth.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!