Google Ads Improved Console Sidebar Navigation

Google has made a small but useful change to the Google Ads sidebar navigation. It made the background white on sub-navigational elements, which helps differentiate between main menu options and sub-menu options.

Greg Finn posted about it on X and wrote, "New blue text on white background side nav in Google Ads." "I like it, it makes the Campaigns tab underneath Campaigns make more sense. That always threw me," he added.

Here is a side-by-side comparison of the old and new:

Google Ads Menu Change

I had to cover this, Greg tagged me.

Forum discussion at X.

 

