Thomas Eccel posted a guess, trying to figure out how many Google Ads campaigns are created in a timeframe. He said if the ad campaigns are issued in sequential order, based on his calculations, 9,000 ad campaigns are created on Google Ads every second.

I mean, that seems like a heck of a lot of ad campaigns. But we know there are a ton of advertisers, many of whom use ad automation tools to create these campaigns on the fly, so I guess it is possible.

But I highly doubt Google uses campaign IDs based on sequential number, right? Maybe I am wrong...

Thomas posted on X saying:

If Google Ads campaign IDs are really continues numbers, then my calculations says that 9000 Google Ads campaigns are being created each seconds in the world. Think about it why your CPC increases.

Oh, here is how you find your ad campaign ID.

Many suspect the number may be inflated because it doesn't take into account paused campaigns?

Think about it why your CPC increases.

The PPC community thinks it is sequential:

they are def continuous. here is a batch of campaign IDs (first 3 digits) sorted by campaign start date.

Mike Ryan came up with this chart and posted on X, "alright I came back to this, *very* quick & dirty, I estimate there are about 3.33M new campaigns on a median day."

Google has not confirmed this at all, just throwing this theory out there for you all to have fun with.

Mike Ryan said, "I kindly disagree with the 9,000/sec figure. Based on what I can see, there are likely in the range of 3 to 3.3 million new campaigns every day, or roughly 40 per second. I am happy to be wrong about that though – 9k per second would be very, very cool."

