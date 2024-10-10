9,000 Google Ads Campaigns Created Every Second???

Oct 10, 2024 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Tally Marks

Thomas Eccel posted a guess, trying to figure out how many Google Ads campaigns are created in a timeframe. He said if the ad campaigns are issued in sequential order, based on his calculations, 9,000 ad campaigns are created on Google Ads every second.

I mean, that seems like a heck of a lot of ad campaigns. But we know there are a ton of advertisers, many of whom use ad automation tools to create these campaigns on the fly, so I guess it is possible.

But I highly doubt Google uses campaign IDs based on sequential number, right? Maybe I am wrong...

Thomas posted on X saying:

If Google Ads campaign IDs are really continues numbers, then my calculations says that 9000 Google Ads campaigns are being created each seconds in the world.

Think about it why your CPC increases.

Oh, here is how you find your ad campaign ID.

Many suspect the number may be inflated because it doesn't take into account paused campaigns?

The PPC community thinks it is sequential:

Mike Ryan came up with this chart and posted on X, "alright I came back to this, *very* quick & dirty, I estimate there are about 3.33M new campaigns on a median day."

Google Ad Creation Chart

Google has not confirmed this at all, just throwing this theory out there for you all to have fun with.

Mike Ryan said, "I kindly disagree with the 9,000/sec figure. Based on what I can see, there are likely in the range of 3 to 3.3 million new campaigns every day, or roughly 40 per second. I am happy to be wrong about that though – 9k per second would be very, very cool."

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Maps

Google Local Service Ads To Soon Require Google Business Profile

Oct 10, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

9,000 Google Ads Campaigns Created Every Second???

Oct 10, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Tests Quick View Button For Recipes That Keep You On Google

Oct 10, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Tests Verified Labels For Product Results

Oct 10, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Store Ratings Now Available In India, Australia, Canada & UK

Oct 10, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 9, 2024

Oct 9, 2024 - 10:00 am
Previous Story: Google Tests Quick View Button For Recipes That Keep You On Google
Next Story: Google Local Service Ads To Soon Require Google Business Profile

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.