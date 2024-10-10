Google Store Ratings Now Available In India, Australia, Canada & UK

Oct 10, 2024
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Store Reviews

Google is rolling out the Store ratings feature beyond US Search. It is rolling out to searchers in Australia, Canada, India and the United Kingdom.

Although, we've seen examples of Google showing them in Australia and other countries over the years, I guess as a test.

Google wrote, "Google's Store Ratings have been helping US merchants highlight the high quality experiences other shoppers have had right from Search, and we're now bringing store ratings to English-language shopping searches in Australia, Canada, India and the United Kingdom."

Here is the GIF of them in action that Google shared:

Store Ratings

I like the screenshot in the help page which the original file name was seller ratings, not store ratings. Here it is:

Google Store Ratings

These can show in many Google Search surfaces, across rich results, organic results, knowledge panels, shopping results, ads, and more.

There is a big help document on this over here - if you want to learn how to get these store ratings.

Google added:

If you're a merchant serving these countries and don't already have store ratings enabled, you can participate in a free Google Customer Review program or gather reviews on various independent review websites. If you already participate in either of these, your relevant results are already eligible to appear with a store rating.

Forum discussion at X.

 

