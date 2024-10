Google had this feature titled "What people are saying" that led to forums, in a list and text format. Now, Google is testing this same thing but it leads to short videos on TikTok and other platforms.

This was also spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who posted this on X:

Here is what it looked like when it was links to forums:

Now, this might be just the perspectives change when it showed more than just forums?

Forum discussion at X.