Google has added the negative keywords tab to the Google Ads Keyword Planner tool. This gives advertisers more data and tools to add keywords to exclude from their Google Ads campaigns.

This was spotted via Zeeshan Ali on LinkedIn (I found it via PPC News). Here is a screenshot of the new negative keywords tab:

I assume this can be used by advertisers to help them exclude words they don't want their ad campaigns to trigger on.

