Bing Trophy

Microsoft is testing a new Bing Search carousel titled "Best list of X." It can be the best list of PPC agencies or other queries that Bing wants to show you the best list of.

Seems like a dangerous game for Bing to play, don't you think?

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted some screenshots on X:

Bing Best List Of

Here are more screenshots:

Google did this a while back, and it didn't look good.

Forum discussion at X.

 

