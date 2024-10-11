Daily Search Forum Recap: October 11, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We are seeing more signs of intense Google Search ranking volatility. Google is now showing sites hit by HCU or core updates in the AI Overview links/citations. Google Search is missing the video tab in search for some users. Google spoke about when your robots.txt is unavailable. Google added edit and delete buttons next to your reviews. Bing is testing "best list of" carousels in search. And I posted the SEO video recap this morning.
Tonight is Yom Kippur - which those who observe the holiday an easy and meaningful fast. Also, if I have upset anyone in any way with something I've posted here or said or written, I hope you can accept my apology. I will try to do better next year.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Ranking Volatility Rumbling Again October 10th
Can you believe it, it has been over a week since I reported on any Google Search ranking algorithm updates or volatility. Over the past 24-hours or so, the level of chatter have spiked, along with many of the third-party Google Search ranking tracking tools.
-
Google AI Overviews Not Linking To Sites Hit By Helpful Content Update
Google's AI Overviews seem to not show citations or link to sites that were hit by the helpful content update (and probably core updates), even when you ask the AI Overview directly about that site and even if that site is ranking well for that query in the traditional Google search results.
-
Google Search Missing Video Tab For Some Users - Bug?
Google Search seems to be missing the video tab under the search bar for some searchers. I suspect this is some sort of weird bug, there is no way in my mind that Google will do away with the ability to search for videos.
-
Google: Robots.txt Is Unreachable, Other Pages Reachability Matter
There is this interesting conversation on LinkedIn around a robots.txt serves a 503 for two months and the rest of the site is available. Gary Illyes from Google said that when other pages on the site are reachable and available, that makes a big difference, but when those other pages are not, then "you're out of luck," he wrote.
-
Bing Tests Best List Of Carousel
Microsoft is testing a new Bing Search carousel titled "Best list of X." It can be the best list of PPC agencies or other queries that Bing wants to show you the best list of.
-
Google Adds Edit & Delete Button Links To Your Reviews
Google has added an edit and delete button link next to the reviews you added to a Google Business Profile listing. This gives the reviewer a quicker method to modify or remove the review they left for a business.
-
Google 5k Run
Here is a video I found on Instagram of a 5k run at Google. This is called the Global Google 5k Run. I embed the video below.
-
Search News Buzz Video Recap: DOJ May Breakup Google, Ranking Volatility, Quick View Theft, Google Web Creator Event, Google Ads & More Search News
Google may be forced to breakup, the DOJ is leaning towards forcing that and more as a remedy to its monopoly ruling. This morning we are seeing a spike in Google Search ranking volatility. Google is testing quick view, where....
Other Great Search Threads:
- SEO's only! What generation are you, Jess Joyce on X
- Have you heard anything about the recipe post falling out of carousel? Over the past week I’ve had tons of recipes falling out of carousel while still ranking 1-3. A few have magically reappeared while others, Mommy Hates Cooking on X
- 90% of those who get a job offer from Google accept the offer says Google's CEO @sundarpichai - interesting, Barry Schwartz on X
- If you're in Kuala Lumpur next Wednesday the 16th and you'd like to have a coffee with me and chat about all things search and (maybe) AI, leave a comment and we can meet at 3pm in the lobby of Hilton Kuala Lumpur., Gary Illyes on LinkedIn
- New buttons on ChatGPT home page. How long before "search" is one of them., Greg Sterling on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google is making a major change to Local Service Ads
- 5 KPIs to measure paid media success and 5 to measure business success
- LinkedIn Message Ads: Everything you need to know
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Google Trends for Marketing & Sales, Google Search Central YouTube
Industry & Business
- Alphabet Announces Date of Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call, Alphabet Investor Relations
- Google Faces Painful Reckoning as US Antitrust Crackdown Revs Up, Bloomberg
- Google’s EMEA boss to leave company after a decade in post, Reuters
- OpenAI Names New Head of Post-Training While Another Researcher Departs, The Information
- The likeliest outcomes from the Google antitrust trial, Platformer
- Watch The David Rubenstein Show: Sundar Pichai, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- 5 Content Marketing Ideas for November 2024, Practical Ecommerce
- Is Content Marketing The Future Of Influencer Marketing?, Forbes
- When to Update Blog Content & Why You Should, Semrush
Local & Maps
- How to use Apple Maps topographic hiking trails, 9to5Mac
- What CarPlay? This Google Maps Alternative Can Now Run on iPads, AutoEvolution
Mobile & Voice
- Google updates Gemini with the Pixel Studio app's image generation model, Android Police
- Meta finally finds success in AR, VR three years after changing name, CNBC
- Apple Intelligence features can also summarize breakup texts for you, TechCrunch
SEO
- IndexWatch Q3 2024: UK SEO Visibility Winners & Losers, SISTRIX
- [Podcast] AI Search, EEAT, & Structured Data – with Dan Taylor, Head of Technical SEO, Lumar
- SEO Content Has a Packaging Problem — Whiteboard Friday, Moz
PPC
- A Simple Guide to PPC Attribution Models, PPCChat
- Google Ads Reps: The Truth Behind the Role - GCS, LCS, AGT, Jyll Saskin Gales
- How to Segment Products in Your Google Shopping Ads Like a Pro, Optmyzr
- New data retention policy for Google Ads, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Performance Max for Lead Gen: Does It Really Work?, Jyll Saskin Gales
Search Features
- Antitrust Be Damned, Google Keeps Trying to Close Off the Open Web, Gizmodo
- Optimizing Microsoft Bing Visual Search with NVIDIA Accelerated Libraries, NVIDIA Technical Blog
Other Search
- AI is Muddying Google Image Search Results and People Aren't Happy, PetaPixel
- Getting a handle on international Handles, YouTube Blog
- OpenAI’s SearchGPT Set to Challenge Google’s Search Dominance by End of 2024, Hall Analysis
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.