Daily Search Forum Recap: October 11, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are seeing more signs of intense Google Search ranking volatility. Google is now showing sites hit by HCU or core updates in the AI Overview links/citations. Google Search is missing the video tab in search for some users. Google spoke about when your robots.txt is unavailable. Google added edit and delete buttons next to your reviews. Bing is testing "best list of" carousels in search. And I posted the SEO video recap this morning.

Tonight is Yom Kippur - which those who observe the holiday an easy and meaningful fast. Also, if I have upset anyone in any way with something I've posted here or said or written, I hope you can accept my apology. I will try to do better next year.

