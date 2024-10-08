Google announced two new features for Google Merchant Center (1) Video generation in Product Studio and (2) Amazon MCF integration with Merchant Center.

Video generation launching in Product Studio

Google said it is now rolling out video generation tools in Product Studio in Merchant Center. "Product Studio now offers AI-powered video creation tools to help you effortlessly produce high-quality product videos. With this new feature, you can transform existing product images into dynamic videos in just a few clicks, saving valuable time and resources," Google wrote.

You can choose the product you want to feature and select a video theme. Then Google's AI- tool "will customize the video to match your brand, enhance your images, and highlight product attributes. You can also add audio and customize the headline to promote a sales event, share your brand values, or call out what makes your product unique," Google explained.

Video generation in Product Studio is currently only available for merchants in the US. We hope to expand to more countries soon.

Amazon MCF Integration

Google also announced, "upcoming integration with Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF)." "The integration is set to greatly improve how retailers using Amazon MCF display their shipping speeds on Google," Google added.

The integration will provide retailers with the tools to display more accurate delivery speed estimates and improve the shopper experience by showcasing three days fast delivery provided by Amazon MCF service.

Here is what Google says is changing:

Facilitated merchants participation : Amazon will provide an intake form accessible in Seller Central. MCF merchants can click the form link, and provide their website URL and Google Merchant Center ID, following the prompts in the intake form to get started.

: Amazon will provide an intake form accessible in Seller Central. MCF merchants can click the form link, and provide their website URL and Google Merchant Center ID, following the prompts in the intake form to get started. Streamlined shipping setup for MCF retailers : Google Merchant Center will feature a dedicated "Amazon MCF" shipping policy. This will automatically populate relevant shipping information for products fulfilled through Amazon MCF.

: Google Merchant Center will feature a dedicated "Amazon MCF" shipping policy. This will automatically populate relevant shipping information for products fulfilled through Amazon MCF. Clear merchant communication and guidance: Merchants will receive notifications within the Merchant Center about resolving discrepancies, monitoring eligible products, and other alerts.

The benefits according to Google:

Increased visibility and clicks : An estimated 1.5%-7.6% increase in clicks on Google Shopping ads in the US for merchants who offer free shipping that arrives in 3 days or less. (Based on June 2024 data.)

: An estimated 1.5%-7.6% increase in clicks on Google Shopping ads in the US for merchants who offer free shipping that arrives in 3 days or less. (Based on June 2024 data.) Improved conversion rates : An estimated 1.9%-7.2% increase in conversions on Google Shopping ads in the US for merchants who offer free shipping that arrives in 3 days or less. (Based on June 2024 data.)

: An estimated 1.9%-7.2% increase in conversions on Google Shopping ads in the US for merchants who offer free shipping that arrives in 3 days or less. (Based on June 2024 data.) Reduced cart abandonment : Clear shipping expectations upfront can minimize cart abandonment.

: Clear shipping expectations upfront can minimize cart abandonment. Enhanced customer satisfaction: A seamless fulfillment experience can lead to higher customer satisfaction and encourage repeat business.

