Google has done it again, it has shown ads from competitors directly above the reviews section of a Google local listing. We've seen Google do this before with LSA listings numerous times, with Google local listings and branded knowledge panels and LSA messaging.

Anthony Higman spotted this and posted screenshots and a video of this in action on X - I will say, I tried to replicate it and it did not come up for me. But here is what Anthony saw:

This is a screenshot from his videocast:

This is what I see - no ads:

Here is his video:

There is also this:

Recently, many clients have had a sudden influx of calls or hangup calls from paid search ads. When reviewing the calls, the consumer thinks they are calling the competitor (not bidding on them). It's been a nightmare to navigate and negate. Plus, several brand's name cpc went up — Nate Louis (@N8Louis) October 8, 2024

