Google Ads No Poaching Sign

Google has done it again, it has shown ads from competitors directly above the reviews section of a Google local listing. We've seen Google do this before with LSA listings numerous times, with Google local listings and branded knowledge panels and LSA messaging.

Anthony Higman spotted this and posted screenshots and a video of this in action on X - I will say, I tried to replicate it and it did not come up for me. But here is what Anthony saw:

Google Lsa Reviews Competitor Ad

This is a screenshot from his videocast:

Google Lsa Reviews With Competitor Ad

This is what I see - no ads:

Google Lsa Reviews Section

Here is his video:

There is also this:

Forum discussion at X.

 

