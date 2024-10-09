Google Search Tests Most Mentioned Places Carousel

Google is testing a new local search carousel named "Most Mentioned Places." It seems to bring up local retail stores that have the product you are searching for. It shows local Google Business Profile listings, with the photo, and review summaries.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted about it on X and on SERP Alert notes. Here is one of those screenshots:

Google Most Mentioned Places Carousel

Brodie wrote, "One for the Local SEOs. Google is now testing out a most mentioned places carousel for Google Business Profiles in Search. When clicking the individual listings, it opens the GBP listing as if it was a normal local pack result."

Also spotted here:

Forum discussion at X.

 

