This week we covered some big Google Search ranking movement and volatility. Google earlier confirmed a serving issue with Google Search. Google AI Mode expanded to 35 new languages and 40 new countries. Google added shoes to the Try On feature and supports three new countries. Google is testing a more publisher-friendly recipe AI Overview. Google is testing an Ask AI Mode anything carousel. Google is testing AI Overviews that jump faster to AI Mode. Google is testing AI-generated search result snippets. Google Voice Search is now powered by Speech-to-Retrieval. Microsoft Ads blog has a post about how to optimize for AI Search. Google Business Profiles is testing a new Insights feature. Bing Places rolled out a new dashboard. Google Merchant Center has a new wallet promotion option and also allows you to use your own brand in short titles. Google Ads has a new missed growth opportunities tab. Google Ads auto-apply recommendation setting has moved. Google revealed the dates for when call-only ads will go away. Microsoft Advertising ad grant program is shutting down. Google AdSense authorized buyers will replace the ad networks blocking controls. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

