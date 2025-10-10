Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Ranking Volatility, AI Mode Expands Again, Business Profiles Insights, Bing Places Updates & Google and Microsoft Ad News

Oct 10, 2025 - 8:01 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Video Recaps

For the original iTunes version, click here.

This week we covered some big Google Search ranking movement and volatility. Google earlier confirmed a serving issue with Google Search. Google AI Mode expanded to 35 new languages and 40 new countries. Google added shoes to the Try On feature and supports three new countries. Google is testing a more publisher-friendly recipe AI Overview. Google is testing an Ask AI Mode anything carousel. Google is testing AI Overviews that jump faster to AI Mode. Google is testing AI-generated search result snippets. Google Voice Search is now powered by Speech-to-Retrieval. Microsoft Ads blog has a post about how to optimize for AI Search. Google Business Profiles is testing a new Insights feature. Bing Places rolled out a new dashboard. Google Merchant Center has a new wallet promotion option and also allows you to use your own brand in short titles. Google Ads has a new missed growth opportunities tab. Google Ads auto-apply recommendation setting has moved. Google revealed the dates for when call-only ads will go away. Microsoft Advertising ad grant program is shutting down. Google AdSense authorized buyers will replace the ad networks blocking controls. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Sponsored by Similarweb, the all-in-one- strategic SEO software. Step into the light and own the Gen AI Search Frontier. To learn more, check out Similarweb's new Gen-AI Intelligence tool and watch the video.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Ranking Volatility, AI Mode Expands Again, Business Profiles Insights, Bing Places Updates & Google and Microsoft Ad News

Oct 10, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Maps

New: Google Business Profile Report Negative Review Extortion Scams

Oct 10, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Missed Growth Opportunities Tab

Oct 10, 2025 - 7:41 am
Web Analytics

GA4 Surge In Organic Search Traffic But Search Console Flat

Oct 10, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Voice Search Now Powered By Speech-to-Retrieval (S2R)

Oct 10, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing SEO

Microsoft Ads Posts On How To Optimize For AI Search Answers

Oct 10, 2025 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: New: Google Business Profile Report Negative Review Extortion Scams

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.