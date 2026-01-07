Daily Search Forum Recap: January 7, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google may have had a small unconfirmed update around January 6th. Google Merchant Center has a multi-channel products update. Google is testing a large Ask Copilot button on the Bing home page. Google is personalizing some of the AI Overviews and AI Mode responses. And Google is hiring a Chief of Staff, Search Intelligence.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Ranking Volatility January 6th With AdSense Earnings Drops
There are a number of SEOs and site owners complaining that they saw a large drop in Google Search rankings yesterday, January 6, 2026. This unconfirmed Google update does not feel as widespread as some of the previous ones we reported on but I wanted to document this one as such, just in case some of you are impacted.
-
Google Personalizing Some AI Overviews & AI Mode Answers
Google's Robby Stein confirmed (again) that Google is personalizing some of the AI experiences, including AI Overviews and AI Mode. He said this on the CNN, Terms of Service podcast with Clare Duffy.
-
Google Merchant Center Updates Multi-Channel Products Rules
Google will update how it handles multi-channel products, products sold both online and locally in the store, to help with managing inventory. Google emailed merchants that this applies to and the changes go into effect this March.
-
Google Hiring Search Intelligence Chief of Staff
Google is hiring a Chief of Staff on Search Intelligence, Strategy and Operations. This job is to "help architect the next era of Search with AI," Rajan Patel, the Vice President of Search Engineering of Google, posted on LinkedIn.
-
Microsoft Tests Larger Ask Copilot Button On Bing Home Page
Microsoft is testing a much larger "Ask Copilot" button on the Bing home page. Normally, Bing only has a small Copilot logo on the right of the search box but in this test, Bing writes it all out - "Ask Copilot" with the logo.
-
Google Chocolate Making
Google had some sort of workshop where they brought in a chocolate company to have Googlers make their own chocolates. There was chocolate painting and shaping and more.
