Google has added a new promotion option to Google Merchant Center. The new option is Google Wallet. Google doesn't detail what this promotion does but it likely lets you promote that you accept Google Wallet for purchases.

This change was spotted by Gabriele Benedetti which was covered by Emmanuel Flossie who posted about it on LinkedIn and his blog - he wrote:

When you head into Google Merchant Center → Promotions → Add Promotion, you’ll now see a new option under marketing methods: Google Wallet. This means that promotions can now be tied to Google Wallet, although there is currently limited documentation from Google on how this will work in practice. It should behave similarly to how promotions currently appear in Chrome.

Here is a screenshot:

Here is a video of this being explained by Emmanuel:

