Google Merchant Center Adds Google Wallet Promotion Option

Oct 8, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Wallet

Google has added a new promotion option to Google Merchant Center. The new option is Google Wallet. Google doesn't detail what this promotion does but it likely lets you promote that you accept Google Wallet for purchases.

This change was spotted by Gabriele Benedetti which was covered by Emmanuel Flossie who posted about it on LinkedIn and his blog - he wrote:

When you head into Google Merchant Center → Promotions → Add Promotion, you’ll now see a new option under marketing methods: Google Wallet.

This means that promotions can now be tied to Google Wallet, although there is currently limited documentation from Google on how this will work in practice. It should behave similarly to how promotions currently appear in Chrome.

Here is a screenshot:

Google Wallet Promotion Google Merchant Center

Here is a video of this being explained by Emmanuel:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Sukkot.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 8, 2025

Oct 8, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Merchant Center Adds Google Wallet Promotion Option

Oct 8, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Bing Search With History Disclaimer

Oct 8, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Tests More Publisher Friendly Recipe AI Overviews

Oct 8, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google AI Mode Links In Italics (Test)

Oct 8, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 7, 2025

Oct 7, 2025 - 10:00 am
 
Previous Story: Bing Search With History Disclaimer
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: October 8, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.