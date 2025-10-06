A year ago, we learned that Google would transition from Google call ads, call-only ads, to using call assets within responsive search ads (RSAs) but we didn't know the dates. Now, Google said this will happen in two phases: February 2026 and February 2027.

Google wrote, "Call ads (call-only ads) are being deprecated. To continue generating valuable phone call leads, you must transition to using call assets within responsive search ads (RSAs)."

The dates:

February 2026 : All options to create a new call-only ad will be removed.

February 2027 : All existing call-only ads will stop receiving impressions.

Googl explained that Call ads are being replaced by responsive search ads with call assets.

"Responsive search ads (RSAs) use Google AI to ensure your ads match users' needs while also highlighting your brand's unique attributes. By providing multiple headlines and descriptions, RSAs automatically test various combinations to identify those most likely to perform for a given search query and user. This is true for many of your business goals, and calls are no different," Google added.

Of course, Google strongly recommends you proactively replace your call-only ads by responsive search ads with call assets now and continue receiving calls from ads.

Google has a transition guide over here to help you.

Forum discussion at X.