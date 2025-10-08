Google Tests More Publisher Friendly Recipe AI Overviews

Oct 8, 2025
Filed Under Google

Google Ai Robot Cooking

Google is testing a new, more publisher-friendly version of the AI Overviews for recipe results. The new design has the recipe cards at the top, citations at the bottom and a shorter AI response.

These should be able to generated a higher click-through rate to the publishers site, over the current method.

This update was spotted by Insired Taste on X who wrote:

Meanwhile in the world of AIOs. This is much better Google. Instead of an untested AI Frankenstein recipe as the default response there is a basic recipe overview and rich result links. Credit where it’s due.

I was able to replicate this, here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Ai Overview Recipe

Here is the video:

Here is the old/current one:

Here is another:

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Sukkot.

 

