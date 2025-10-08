Google is testing a new, more publisher-friendly version of the AI Overviews for recipe results. The new design has the recipe cards at the top, citations at the bottom and a shorter AI response.

These should be able to generated a higher click-through rate to the publishers site, over the current method.

This update was spotted by Insired Taste on X who wrote:

Meanwhile in the world of AIOs. This is much better Google. Instead of an untested AI Frankenstein recipe as the default response there is a basic recipe overview and rich result links. Credit where it’s due.

I was able to replicate this, here is a GIF of it in action:

Here is the video:

Here is the old/current one:

If inaccuracy and full AI Frankenstein recipes wasn’t bad enough now when we click the recipe citations (which many users won’t) it jumps to content on the page with this horrible yellow highlight. Has any engineer actually tried using this UX!? pic.twitter.com/pKM9zwxqgr — Inspired Taste (@inspiredtaste) March 11, 2025

Here is another:

Yes, the AIO is just an overview and there are recipe card links without a full recipe which is usually the default output. Here is a branded example using our brand name with recipe intent. pic.twitter.com/dBYCu3J5we — Inspired Taste (@inspiredtaste) October 5, 2025

