Google updated the wording in the title documentation for Merchant Center, now suggesting you can use your own brand or company name in the short title of your products. That is, if you manufacture your own products.

Emmanuel Flossie wrote, "The updated wording, however, has removed that suggestion. It now emphasizes that you can only use your own merchant brand name or company name in the short title attribute if you are the actual manufacturer of the product."

"For products you don’t manufacture, you must use the original manufacturer’s brand name. In short, merchants can’t insert their own company name as a “brand” unless they truly are the manufacturer," he added.

This is an update from the May product title updates where it was recommended to add brand names to titles but not your own brand name. That changed.

Here is a video of Emmanuel Flossie explaining the small but likely significant change for some retailers:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Sukkot.

 

