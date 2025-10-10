Daily Search Forum Recap: October 10, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Business Profiles has a new way to report review extortion scams. Google Analytics is showing a surge in organic search traffic for some sites, but Search Console is not showing it. Google Voice Search is now powered by Speech-to-Retrieval SR2. Google Ads has a new missed growth opportunities report. Microsoft posted a how to optimize for AI Search on its ad blog, for some reason. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
New: Google Business Profile Report Negative Review Extortion Scams
Google has published a new help document on the topic of Google Business Profile negative review extortion scams. The document explains what they are, how to report the scam, what to expect and more importantly, what not to do.
-
GA4 Surge In Organic Search Traffic But Search Console Flat
There are a nice number of reports of GA4, Google Analytics, showing a huge surge in organic search traffic over the past couple of days, but Google Search Console is not showing any increase, it remains flat. Some are suspecting this is the result of fake bot traffic not being filtered by GA4, but others are not sure.
-
Google Voice Search Now Powered By Speech-to-Retrieval (S2R)
Google has updated its Voice Search models to be powered by Speech-to-Retrieval (S2R). Google said this allows it to "gets answers straight from your spoken query without having to convert it to text first, resulting in a faster, more reliable search for everyone."
-
Google Ads Missed Growth Opportunities Tab
Google is testing a new section within the Google Ads advertising console named "Missed Growth Opportunities." This section shows you the "performance you could've achieved in the last year if you'd adjusted your bids and budgets for campaigns with growth opportunities," according to Google.
-
Microsoft Ads Posts On How To Optimize For AI Search Answers
The Microsoft Advertising blog posted about how to optimize for AI Search Answers. I thought it was weird to see this on the Microsoft Advertising blog and not on the Bing Search blog, because (a) it is an ad blog and (b) it was written by Krishna Madhavan, who is part of the Bing team, not ad team.
-
Kiki's Krafts At Google
Google held an event at their office for kids and they used a company called Kiki's Krafts for it. They made stuff at the summer festival, I think. I found this on Instagram.
-
Video: Google Search Ranking Volatility, AI Mode Expands Again, Business Profiles Insights, Bing Places Updates & Google and Microsoft Ad News
This week we covered some big Google Search ranking movement and volatility. Google earlier confirmed a serving issue with Google Search. Google AI Mode expanded to 35 new languages and 40 new countries. Google
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google has just fixed a major flaw in Google Discover. In May, I told the French community about a flaw that allowed users to trick Google and fake clicks and impressions on Google Discover, even if the site in question was, Damien (andell) on X
- The 'Track price updates' feature in Google Free Listing used to be visible, but now they updated with this new design., Sachin Patel on X
- A quick Bing search might’ve already given you the answer. IndexNow-enabled search engines may have indexing quotas, which can be based on daily or other time intervals. These quotas are, Fabrice Canel on X
- AI could fuel progress + prosperity for all - if we build it to serve people's needs. Seemingly Conscious AI is the antithesis of that, asking humans to serve its simulated needs. It could mean losing the better future AI was s, Mustafa Suleyman on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- New YouTube Brand Pulse report tracks every brand mention
- Google Analytics adds cost data imports for Meta and TikTok ads
- Researchers fooled AI models with fake dates to boost visibility
- Google open-sources ads API MCP server for AI developers
- Forget the Great Decoupling – SEO’s Great Normalization has begun
- AI search relies on brand-controlled sources, not Reddit: Report
- Apple Ads: What you need to know in 2026
- How to measure and maximize visibility in AI search
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- A small number of samples can poison LLMs of any size, Anthropic
- Gemini has a known vulnerability, and Google is leaving it alone, Android Police
- Google won’t fix new ASCII smuggling attack in Gemini, Bleeping Computer
- Google, Amazon Launch New Suites in Battle for AI Spending, The Information
- How Gemini Enterprise can help you save time at work using AI, Google Blog
- How Google Will Elevate the Olympic Games Experience With AI, AI Magazine
- OpenAI's affordable ChatGPT Go plan expands to 16 new countries in Asia, TechCrunch
Analytics
- Content Fix with GA4, Screaming Frog + AlsoAsked, KRM Digital Marketing
Industry & Business
- 'I Don't Want To Be A Referee,' Google Search Judge Says, Law360
- Google adds limits to 'Work from Anywhere' policy that began in Covid, CNBC
- Google buys 948 acres in Monroe County for future data center | 13wmaz.com, 13 WMAZ
- Google fights to prevent search remedies from inhibiting its AI ambitions, The Verge
- Google says 'dozens of organizations' affected by Oracle-linked hacking campaign, Reuters
Links & Content Marketing
- How To Capture The Right Attention With Conversion-Driven Copy, Alice Rowan
- How To Do Ethical Content Creation in an AI World, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- 8 tips for customizing Google Maps, Google Blog
- Gemini integration is in the works for Google Maps navigation, Android Authority
- Google Maps may soon let you ask about places like you're in the Gemini app, Android Authority
SEO
- Most news sites have lost Google search visibility in 2025, Press Gazette
- The death of a website, Jono Alderson
- The definitive guide to title tag SEO best practices post Google leak, Hobo
- The History of Core Web Vitals, Addy Osmani
- The Ultimate 82-Point Checklist for SEO & AI Visibility, Ahrefs
- We've Learned More About How to Appear in AI Answers, SparkToro
PPC
- Google Ads Launches New Investment Strategy Section, PPC News Feed
- Image Quality Now Part of Google Ads Recommendations, PPC News Feed
- Upgrade your Call-Only Ads to Responsive Search Ads with Call Assets in the Google Ads API, Google Ads Developer Blog
- YouTube’s first brand pulse report, Google Blog
Search Features
- Google reveals the top Halloween trends for 2025, Google Blog
- Meta Ray-Ban Display Review: Should I Buy Meta’s New $799 Glasses With a Screen?, Bloomberg
- Supercharging Search for India: New Languages in AI Mode & Search Live debuts, Google Blog
Other Search
- Second chances on YouTube, YouTube Blog
- The Browser Company’s Dia is now available on Mac, no invite needed, The Verge
- There’s Groundbreaking Waveguide Tech Inside Meta’s $800 AR Glasses But Don’t Count on Fixing Them, iFixit
- What 7,000 teens in Europe told us about the future of technology, Google Blog
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.