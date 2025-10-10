Daily Search Forum Recap: October 10, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Business Profiles has a new way to report review extortion scams. Google Analytics is showing a surge in organic search traffic for some sites, but Search Console is not showing it. Google Voice Search is now powered by Speech-to-Retrieval SR2. Google Ads has a new missed growth opportunities report. Microsoft posted a how to optimize for AI Search on its ad blog, for some reason. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

