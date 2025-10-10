Google Ads Missed Growth Opportunities Report

Google is testing a new section within the Google Ads advertising console named "Missed Growth Opportunities." This section shows you the "performance you could've achieved in the last year if you'd adjusted your bids and budgets for campaigns with growth opportunities," according to Google.

This was spotted first by Maggie Humphrey who posted some screenshots and details on LinkedIn. She wrote, "It looks like Google Ads is testing a new "Missed Growth Opportunities" tab, which shows potential clicks, conversions, and conversion value per campaign based on Google’s recommended bid and budget adjustments."

Here is her screenshot:

She added, "Key word here is ✨ potential ✨, but still a useful view if you're looking to explore opportunities to scale campaigns."

She later added, "I've had some more time to play around with the tool and here are some of my findings:

1. When you select Google's "View recommendation" you're brought to the campaign target simulator (screenshot attached)

2. There is no date range selector. My current report shows Oct 6 - Sept 28 (last 9 days), I am not sure what is significant about this timeframe or if there will be some kind of date selector in the next version

3. There is currently no export feature for the data provided





If this report doesn't change post holiday season, I plan to take screenshots of the data provided so I can leverage it next year in case its lost forever."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.