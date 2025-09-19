For the original iTunes version, click here.

The third-party Google Search tracking tools are going through a rough patch right now. Google Search Console was reporting massive impression drops since the 100-parameter results were removed. Google somewhat commented on that Search Console impressions dip. A Google Search bug led to the search results being overwhelmed by search ads. Bing is mixing ads into the organic image search results. Google said searchers want AI summaries over links to publishers. This comes from the Penske Google lawsuit over AI Overviews. Google is testing AI-generated search snippet summaries. Google is testing AI overviews with citation cards at the bottom. Chrome is getting Google AI Mode. Google has this question fringe score. Google Search Console has a new achievements report. Google Discover is officially rolling out the follow feature and more social posts. Google announced new store widgets for your website. Google Merchant Center suspensions may require new video verification. Google Business API Q&A feature will go away. Bing is testing a sticky search header bar. Google Places has a new update coming soon. Google Search posted an anti-scraper job. OpenAI updated ChatGPT search, to make it better. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

