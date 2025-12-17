Google Discover Tailor Your Feed With Natural Language

Google Tailor

Google Discover is testing and maybe rolling out an option to "Tailor your feed." This allows you to tailor the feed with "Say in your own words what you want to see," and Google will try to figure it out.

This was spotted by Damien who posted about it on X, he said, "Google Discover is testing a new "Tailor your feed" feature that you can activate via Search Labs if you're in the US."

He shared these screenshots show the option.

(1) The tailor your feed setting option:

Google Discover Tailor Your Feed1

(2) This is the screen you are taken to after you click on it:

Google Discover Tailor Your Feed2

(3) Here is how it worked for this site:

Google Discover Tailor Your Feed3

Damien wrote:

I asked Google Discover's "Tailor Your Feed" to show me more content from @seroundtable , as you can see in the screenshot.

I didn't see anything; there were no Discover cards for "seroundtable." I resubmitted the prompt, and the response said it would show me more content from the site, including the four main keywords related to the site's theme in the description.

I scrolled through the page load, and nothing appeared for about four pages. Then I started seeing articles related to the keywords mentioned in the "Tailor Your Feed" response, but no "seroundtable."

I refreshed the feed, and now I have several http://X.com cards from "seroundtable."

Yes, I follow the publisher, but I barely had any content from them in my Discover feed before the request.

So, like the "follow" button, I get the impression that it will focus on entities related to the requested publisher and not just display the publisher we want.

Forum discussion at X.

 

