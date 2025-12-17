Google Discover is testing and maybe rolling out an option to "Tailor your feed." This allows you to tailor the feed with "Say in your own words what you want to see," and Google will try to figure it out.

This was spotted by Damien who posted about it on X, he said, "Google Discover is testing a new "Tailor your feed" feature that you can activate via Search Labs if you're in the US."

He shared these screenshots show the option.

(1) The tailor your feed setting option:

(2) This is the screen you are taken to after you click on it:

(3) Here is how it worked for this site:

Damien wrote:

I asked Google Discover's "Tailor Your Feed" to show me more content from @seroundtable , as you can see in the screenshot. I didn't see anything; there were no Discover cards for "seroundtable." I resubmitted the prompt, and the response said it would show me more content from the site, including the four main keywords related to the site's theme in the description. I scrolled through the page load, and nothing appeared for about four pages. Then I started seeing articles related to the keywords mentioned in the "Tailor Your Feed" response, but no "seroundtable." I refreshed the feed, and now I have several http://X.com cards from "seroundtable." Yes, I follow the publisher, but I barely had any content from them in my Discover feed before the request. So, like the "follow" button, I get the impression that it will focus on entities related to the requested publisher and not just display the publisher we want.

I asked Google Discover's "Tailor Your Feed" to show me more content from @seroundtable, as you can see in the screenshot.



I didn't see anything; there were no Discover cards for "seroundtable." I resubmitted the prompt, and the response said it would show me more content from… https://t.co/2AT3XjgmER pic.twitter.com/QbqQmGMqP0 — Damien (andell) (@AndellDam) December 16, 2025

Google discover provides some answers in the "Tailor your feed" prompt, well, almost.



In the screenshot, it says:



"Okay, I can show you less about football going forward. You can refresh your feed to apply this change. You can also let me know if you want to add more topics."… https://t.co/2AT3XjgmER pic.twitter.com/Ds3Lcw1qSo — Damien (andell) (@AndellDam) December 17, 2025

Forum discussion at X.