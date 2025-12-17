Daily Search Forum Recap: December 17, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Business Profiles review appeals are delayed. Google is testing super long expandable AI-generated search result snippets. Google clarified business owner review replies in the help documentation. Bing is testing the plus sign with search and image and make an image. Google Discover is rolling out Tailor your feed.

