Google Tests AI Overviews With Citation Cards At Bottom

Google is testing placing the citation cards/boxes at the bottom of the AI Overviews, instead of on the right-hand side, on the desktop search interface. This requires you to scroll to click on the sources and links for those AI Overviews.

Plus, these cards don't look that eye-catching and not super clickable.

This test was spotted by Gagan Ghorta yesterday, he posted a screenshot and a video on X. Here is the screenshot:

Google Ai Overviews Bottom Citation Boxes

I prefer the test where these cards were above the AI Overviews and not below them. The click-through rate on these cards, especially when they are under the AI Overview, must be super low.

Here is the video:

