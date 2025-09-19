Google is testing placing the citation cards/boxes at the bottom of the AI Overviews, instead of on the right-hand side, on the desktop search interface. This requires you to scroll to click on the sources and links for those AI Overviews.

Plus, these cards don't look that eye-catching and not super clickable.

This test was spotted by Gagan Ghorta yesterday, he posted a screenshot and a video on X. Here is the screenshot:

I prefer the test where these cards were above the AI Overviews and not below them. The click-through rate on these cards, especially when they are under the AI Overview, must be super low.

Here is the video:

🆕 AI Overviews (desktop) Google is now testing showing a citations box at the bottom of answers. pic.twitter.com/zG7Z6BNyI7 — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) September 14, 2025

