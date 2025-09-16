Bing Testing Sticky Search Bar Header

Microsoft is testing a new search bar/box header for the Bing Search results. The Bing search bar sticks to the top as you scroll through the search results. Google just rolled that out a month or so ago and now Bing is testing it.

I spotted this via Sachin Patel, who noted the line divider between the search bar and the results, which may be new. He posted about it on X - but it seems the sticky search bar is a test too.

I can see the sticky search bar on some searches and in others, I do not see it.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Bing Sticky Search Bar

Here is a screenshot showing the Bing search bar stick midway down the search results:

Bing Sticky Search Bar

Here is what it looks like at the top, without the divider:

Bing Non Sticky Search Bar No Line

Forum discussion at X.

 

