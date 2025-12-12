For the original iTunes version, click here.

In this week's recap, we covered that the Google December 2025 core update was unleashed. Google also said more core updates are definitely on their way and one should be coming soon Google also updated its documentation to reiterate that it does, in fact, release unannounced, smaller core updates more regularly. Meanwhile, we saw a lot of Google search ranking volatility this weekend and during the week, maybe a baby core update. Google said Discover is minimally aligned to search rankings, which may be why there is so much spam in Google Discover. Google Search Console added weekly and monthly smoothing to charts. Google Search Console insights added social channels. Google Shopping crawlers crawl too fast for JavaScript-generated structured data to be rendered. Google AI Mode links were updated to encourage clicks, and it also added contextual introductions. Google Preferred Sources is now global, and Google is spotlighting subscriptions starting with Gemini and Google AI Mode and AI Overviews later. Google Web Guide expanded to the all tab for those who opt in. Google News is experimenting with AI-powered article overviews. Google AI Mode tests Search Live with citation cards. OpenAI updated its ChatGPT crawler documentation. Bing is testing a hide/show sponsored results button with ad grouping. Bing is testing ad labels on the right side. Bing is also testing an expandable favicon on hover. Google is testing image animations on its search ads. Google Ads contact us forum tests integrating Ads Advisor. Google Ads had an offline conversion upload bug. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

