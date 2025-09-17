New Google Merchant Center Suspension Video Verification

Sep 17, 2025 - 7:11 am
Filed Under Google Ads

Warehouse Selfie

Google is testing a new way to lift a suspension within Google Merchant Center. Some can now do video verification, the same way they can with verifying their Google Business Profiles.

This was spotted by Emmanuel Flossie who posted about this on LinkedIn and his blog. He said, "Merchants may now be asked to record a short, continuous video of their business, storefront, storage areas, even packaging of top products."

Here is a screenshot of the form to submit the video verification to Google:

Google Merchant Center Video Verification

The video needs to capture:

  • Your storefront including any signage (ex. store name, logo) and street address.
  • Areas only staff have access to such as a storage room, office, or point of sale.
  • Capture everything in one continuous 3 to 5 minute video. Your video must not be edited, clipped or modified.

Here is a video from Emmanuel with more details:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

