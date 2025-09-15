Bing Places Update Coming Soon: Navigation, Experience & More

Sep 15, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Blue Robot Retail Store

Microsoft sent out an email on Friday informing businesses that changes are coming to Bing Places, the portal businesses can go to in order to update their business details on Bing Maps.

The email said Bing Places for Business is getting a new look and design experience in a "couple of weeks."

The update includes:

  • Smooth navigation: The dashboard is now more intuitive than ever.
  • Improved experience: Onboard new business with enhanced import and claims flows.
  • Custom recommendations: Receive data-informed tips tailored to your unique business.

Microsoft also said that "some features such as bulk upload, bulk review, and editing your G-synced listings may not be available at the time of migration." But most of the core features should be there.

OMG National on X first told me about this but I received the email as well, here is a screenshot of that email:

Bing Places Update Email

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Tests AI Generated Search Snippet Summaries

Sep 16, 2025 - 9:20 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 16, 2025

Sep 16, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

New (But Old) Google Search Console Achievements

Sep 16, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

What Is Google Question Fringe Score

Sep 16, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Ads

Bing Image Search With Ads Mixed Into The Organic Results

Sep 16, 2025 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Testing Sticky Search Bar Header

Sep 16, 2025 - 7:21 am
 
Previous Story: PSA: Most Third Party Google Search Tracking Tools Are Broken
Next Story: Google Search Console Reporting Change Since 100 Results Broke

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.