Microsoft sent out an email on Friday informing businesses that changes are coming to Bing Places, the portal businesses can go to in order to update their business details on Bing Maps.

The email said Bing Places for Business is getting a new look and design experience in a "couple of weeks."

The update includes:

Smooth navigation: The dashboard is now more intuitive than ever.

Improved experience: Onboard new business with enhanced import and claims flows.

Custom recommendations: Receive data-informed tips tailored to your unique business.

Microsoft also said that "some features such as bulk upload, bulk review, and editing your G-synced listings may not be available at the time of migration." But most of the core features should be there.

OMG National on X first told me about this but I received the email as well

