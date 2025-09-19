Daily Search Forum Recap: September 19, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Chrome now has Google AI Mode embedded within. Google AI Overviews citation cards are being tested at the bottom. Google is testing a new AI Shopping tab. Google what people are saying can show the red live label. Microsoft is testing new Bing local pack map interfaces. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google AI Mode Coming To Chrome Address Bar
Google announced that AI Mode will be coming to the Chrome address bar, Omnibox, soon. This means you can type in long queries and then select AI Mode to enter the AI Mode experience directly. Plus, you will be able to search the page you are on, using the Chrome Omnibox and get an AI Overview, where you can do follow-up questions in AI Mode.
Google Tests AI Overviews With Citation Cards At Bottom
Google is testing placing the citation cards/boxes at the bottom of the AI Overviews, instead of on the right-hand side, on the desktop search interface. This requires you to scroll to click on the sources and links for those AI Overviews.
Google AI Shopping - New Shopping Search Tab Test
Google seems to be testing renaming the Shopping tab in Google Search from Shopping to "AI Shopping." Maybe the results in the new AI Shopping tab are more AI-driven?
Google Search: Red Live Label On What People Are Saying Carousel
We've covered the What people are saying carousel and section within the Google Search results. We've covered the red live label for news stories. We are now seeing the two combined.
Bing Testing Local Pack & Maps Interfaces
Microsoft is testing various interfaces for the Bing Search local pack results and map. I spotted four different interfaces, some with the map on the page, some without. Some in a list view, some in a card view.
Baos At Google
Google has some sort of food event, Urban Eats, or something, where they had food named "Baos." Baos is a type of filled bun or bread-like dumpling that originates from China.
Video: Google Killed Tracking Tools, Impressions Dive, Ads Bug Overwhelms & AI Summaries Over Links
The third-party Google Search tracking tools are going through a rough patch right now. Google Search Console was reporting massive impression drops since the 100-parameter results were removed. Google somewhat...
