This week, we covered the big ruling that Google is officially a monopoly, a federal judge ruled. Google search ranking volatility heated up the day after that ruling. Google served ads for products from other merchants, paid for by other advertisers, which is why they pulled down reporting. Google then issued million dollar LSA credits, by accident, it was a bug also - Google fixed it all. Google Search Console has a new recommendations feature that is rolling out slowly. Bing may have had a search algorithm update on May 29th but Microsoft denied it. There is this new SEO scam going around, beware. Google doesn’t avoid crawling more expensive to crawl page. Google Search snippets labels for “you may like.” Google local knowledge panels are interactive in some cases. Google Local Service Ads now tell us they may show your photos in the ads, and the photos can impact ad rank. Google Shopping product images may show user review images. Google Business Profiles added “see also” which is not fun for many small businesses. Google Ads will transition smart campaigns to performance max campaigns. Google Ads is testing call extensions with advertisers/business name. Google Ads is testing “featured options” ad formats. Google Ads released version 17.1 of the API. Google Trends has a new trending now page. Apple maintains a search index of billions of websites. YouTube shared some YouTube SEO advice and tips That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

