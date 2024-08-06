Google Trends Rolls Out New Trending Now Design

Aug 6, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Google Trends began rolling out a new design for the trending now page a day or so ago. The new design seems to give you more filter options and provide more keyword data on the same page.

Google Trends trending now gives you a way to filter by country, time range, active trends and relevance. You can also export the data to CSV, your clipboard and RSS. It shows you the trends, search volume, when the trends started and the trend breakdown.

Here is the new design:

Google Trends Trending New

Here is the old design from March:

Google Trends Trending Old

I spotted this via @kdsharmakr and @vishmarathe411.

Forum discussion at X.

 

