Google is testing the "see also" carousel on Google Business Profiles. This means, someone can be looking directly at your local listing on Google, maybe because they searched for your company name, and Google can be suggesting competitors right under your listing.

This was spotted by Gagan Ghotra who posted an example on X, he said, "Google is now testing "See also" in Google Business Profiles - showing related profiles."

Here is a GIF of what he posted:

Here is a static image:

We've seen Google promote your competitors on your local listings before, it is worse when you are paying for those local leads.

Here is Gagan's post, where the see also expanded on the knowledge panels:

Also recently Google is testing "See also" for related entities but that's in Knowledge Panels (see quote tweet) https://t.co/6fxU99zvJJ pic.twitter.com/6coqEIcytS — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) August 5, 2024

