Google Business Profiles Listings See Also Carousel Leading To Competitors

Google is testing the "see also" carousel on Google Business Profiles. This means, someone can be looking directly at your local listing on Google, maybe because they searched for your company name, and Google can be suggesting competitors right under your listing.

This was spotted by Gagan Ghotra who posted an example on X, he said, "Google is now testing "See also" in Google Business Profiles - showing related profiles."

Here is a GIF of what he posted:

Google Local See Also

Here is a static image:

Google Local Listing See Also

We've seen Google promote your competitors on your local listings before, it is worse when you are paying for those local leads.

Here is Gagan's post, where the see also expanded on the knowledge panels:

Forum discussion at X.

 

