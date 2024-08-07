Google Ads Featured Options Search Interface

Aug 7, 2024
Google Ads

Google Ads may be testing a new search ad format named "featured options." This shows ad listings in this thing card layouts that should be related to events.

I don't believe I've seen these before but Vijay Chauhan posted a screenshot of it on X for a search query on [chicago events]:

Google Ads Featured Options Treatment

I know there is a "featured options" hotel ads, maybe Google expanded it for events? You can see in the hotel booking links help document it reads:

Paid booking links, or hotel ads, are always clearly labeled with an “Ads” badge and listed as “Featured options.” Google ranks these ads according to an ad auction, based on a combination of bid and ad quality. This considers factors like relevance, price accuracy, and referral/landing page experience. Google may be compensated if you click a hotel ad, or in some cases, if you complete a booking.

But I think those look more like this:

Dp Google Hotels 1000x1100

Is this new?

Forum discussion at X.

 

