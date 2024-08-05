Google Shopping Product Images Showing User Review Images

Google seems to be showing photos from reviews from actual users in the Google Shopping product image carousel. So when you click on a product listing and then swipe through the images, you may see actual photos submitted by users from their reviews.

Saad AK spotted this and posted about it on X, he wrote, "Google is testing "User Photos" in the product listing. The images are being pulled from the "User Reviews" section of the product listing." "If you click on the "View all photos" button, a dedicated section of "User Photos" ( pulled from the user reviews ) will get open," he added.

Here is a screenshot of this:

Google Product Carousel Review Photos

Here is a GIF:

Google Product Carousel Review Photos

Here are more videos:

Forum discussion at X.

 

