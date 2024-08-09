Daily Search Forum Recap: August 9, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google spoke about crawling, ways to make it more efficient and some questions around it. No, Google does not skip pages that are more expensive to crawl. Google Lens has this speak now to ask about this image feature. Bing Search is testing opening searches and pagination in a new window. Google featured snippets can show emojis. Plus, I posted the weekly SEO video recap covering this weeks juicy news.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Monopoly Ruling, Ranking Volatility, Million Dollar Ad Bugs, Search Console Recommendations & More
This week, we covered the big ruling that Google is officially a monopoly, a federal judge ruled. Google search ranking volatility heated up the day after that ruling...
-
Google Search Team On Crawling & Improvements To Crawling
Google posted a new "Search Off The Record" podcast yesterday on the topic of crawling where John Mueller, Lizzi Sassman, and Gary Illyes spoke about how Google crawls, some ideas on how to make crawling more efficient and some misconceptions around crawl frequency and site quality.
-
Google: We Don't Track How Expensive It Is To Crawl, Render, Index & Serve Pages
There has been some confusion around how Google handles pages that might be more costly for Google Search to crawl, render, index and serve - i.e. JavaScript pages. Google does not have a monetary budget per site, in terms of it will spend $X of crawling budget on your site.
-
Google Lens Rolling Out Speak Now To Ask About This Image
Google seems to be rolling out a new Google Lens feature that lets you record with your camera and also speak with your voice on top of that video. Then Google Lens will match the video or image with your spoken text to give you a set of search results or an AI Overview.
-
Bing Search Tests Opening Searches In New Window From Home & Pagination Bar
Microsoft is testing a weird change to the Bing Search results user experience. Bing is testing that when you do a search from the home page, that it opens the search results in a new window, instead of loading those results on the same tab you are on. Bing is also testing opening a new window for when you click to the next page of the search results.
-
Google Featured Snippets With Emojis & Special Characters
It is not every day that you see a Google featured snippet with emojis and special Unicode characters. Here is an example of one spotted by Nick Churick (hat tip Patrick Stox) that he posted on X.
-
GooglePlex Outdoor Lounge Chairs
Here is a photo of the classic Google outdoor lounge chairs you see at the GooglePlex, the Google headquarters in Mountain View, California. These chairs are all lined up in the Google colors.
Other Great Search Threads:
- An amazing 325 page google strategy document quietly unsealed buried in google antitrust docket. It's gonna take a long thread but I have pulled out the gems. It's from 2017 planning, no doubt Google will just say these were only id, Jason Kint on X
- Just noticed this "back to schools deal" banner that Google is adding to SERPs with back to school kids shopping intent. An expansion of the "shop deals" banner we see around major holiday and shopping events., Brian Freiesleben on X
- Meanwhile, Google Ads fully restored reporting - what a huge mess - story continuous, Barry Schwartz on X
- Thanks, I've passed it on to the team to look at more. When I search, I find the doc you mentioned easily at the top, as some of the others have commented. Why it's not showing for you isn't clear, but, Google SearchLiaison on X
