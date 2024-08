Google seems to have launched the interactive knowledge panel layout for local knowledge panels in Google Search. This design is from a couple of years ago but now seems to be rolling out for the local version of knowledge panels.

This was spotted by Claire Carlile who posted this on X and I can replicate it.

It shows a photo carousel, reviews, a map, reviews, weather, tickets and more.

Here is a screenshot:

I think this is new for the local knowledge panels? Maybe?

Forum discussion at X.