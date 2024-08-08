Google will begin showing photos in your Local Service Ads that come from your Local Service Ads profile. Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, wrote on X yesterday, "Starting today, we'll begin selecting photos from your LSA profile to show in your ads."

Google also said adding photos can help improve your ad rank. "Adding photos to your Local Services Ads can help improve your ad ranking," Ginny Marvin wrote. As PPCGreg said, this is the "first mention of these photos improving your Ad Rank." In this help doc it says, "Ad ranking improvements: High quality photos may contribute to improved Local Services Ads rankings."

Google said these photos will most likely increase engagement with your ads. "Photos will be selected based on their likelihood to increase engagement with your ad," Ginny Marvin added. Google might not always show photos on your LSAs, "Ads won’t always include a photo, depending on the user query and other factors," Marvin added.

Google recommends uploading at least three to give images to your Local Service Ads profile on the Profile and budget page. Also, make sure the photos are high quality, relevant to your work, original, and not copied or stolen.

No, don't do that. Photos must be high quality and relevant to the service provided. As in other marketing contexts, consider photos that represent the business & service provided well and that will engage potential customers.

Ads with headshots will continue to show headshots.

Similar to how image asset selection works in Performance Max and Search Ads, when applicable, images are selected based on their likelihood to increase engagement with your ad for the query.

Local Services advertisers: Starting today, we’ll begin selecting photos from your LSA profile to show in your ads. Photos will be selected based on their likelihood to increase engagement with your ad.



