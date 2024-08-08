Google Local Service Ads To Show Photos & They Improve Ad Rank

Aug 8, 2024 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google will begin showing photos in your Local Service Ads that come from your Local Service Ads profile. Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, wrote on X yesterday, "Starting today, we'll begin selecting photos from your LSA profile to show in your ads."

Google also said adding photos can help improve your ad rank. "Adding photos to your Local Services Ads can help improve your ad ranking," Ginny Marvin wrote. As PPCGreg said, this is the "first mention of these photos improving your Ad Rank." In this help doc it says, "Ad ranking improvements: High quality photos may contribute to improved Local Services Ads rankings."

Google said these photos will most likely increase engagement with your ads. "Photos will be selected based on their likelihood to increase engagement with your ad," Ginny Marvin added. Google might not always show photos on your LSAs, "Ads won’t always include a photo, depending on the user query and other factors," Marvin added.

Google recommends uploading at least three to give images to your Local Service Ads profile on the Profile and budget page. Also, make sure the photos are high quality, relevant to your work, original, and not copied or stolen.

No wonder Google started asking Local Service Ads advertisers for photos back in March with this email:

Google Lsa Photo Email

Go with high quality photos and not click baity photos:

Also this is just US and Canada:

What about headshots:

Here is that post:

Forum discussion at X.

 

