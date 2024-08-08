Google notified some advertisers last night that they are expected to receive $16 million dollars and $6 million dollars in credits. I am sure others got similar astronomical credit notices. Don't retire anytime soon, it is a bug, and Google will fix the amount if they have not done so already.

This credit was related to Google pulling down ad reporting because they had another bug that used the ad account and budget of a different advertiser to advertise the products of another advertiser. Google said it would issue credits, and these crazy high buggy credit notices are just that.

Tom Waddington received a notice that he is "expected to receive a $16,021,000 credit to spend towards leads next month," related to this bug. He posted this image on X and wrote, "Nice... Local Services Ads credit. Can we cash out instead?"

Here is a screenshot of that notice:

Anthony Higman received a notice to, Google told him he would expect a $6,179,300 credit.

Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, explained this is a bug with the credit system and Google will fix it. So don't get too excited, she wrote on X, "Thanks for bringing this to our attention. We have identified an issue and the team is working to address it."

Here are some of those posts:

Bwhahahaha we have them in ALL accounts too, but I only got $6 Million! LOL pic.twitter.com/AhfT3PSdVK — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) August 7, 2024

Thanks for bringing this to our attention. We have identified an issue and the team is working to address it. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) August 7, 2024

To summarize:

(1) Google had a bug that used the wrong advertisers ad account to pay for another advertisers merchant center ads. This was not just a budget issue but a privacy issue, showing you the their-party advertiser's data.

(2) Google pulled down the reporting so the data was not out there anymore.

(3) Google then fixed it over numerous days.

(4) Google then issued credit notifications, but those were buggy.

(5) Google is now fixing those credit notifications before they issue the actual credits.

What an amazing time to be working at Google Ads.

Note: All reporting was fully restored this morning, as noted here. Google wrote, "All reporting services have been restored."

