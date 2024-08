Google is testing yet another call extension ad format, this one shows the advertiser's name below the clickable phone number. This gives a lot more visibility to the phone number and the CTA for the call extension.

This was spotted by Lori Gilstrap on LinkedIn (thanks Adriaan). Lori wrote, "Google Ads is now showing the Business Name on mobile for Call Assets (formerly Call Extensions)."

Here is her screenshot:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.