The big Google Ads reporting outage from the eve of August 1st was an intentional outage due to Google serving ads for products from other Google Merchant Center accounts. This was not just an ad spend issue but also a privacy and data issue for Google advertisers.

But don't worry, Google will issue credits to the "small fraction of advertisers" that were impacted by this.

Google later admitted in its Google Ads status dashboard that the reporting outage was intentional. Google updated the dashboard to say, "We temporarily paused access to certain reports on August 1." Why did they intentionally pause reporting? Because you were able to see your competitors product data?

Google wrote, "Starting on July 30, 16:54:38 PST, a small fraction of advertisers started serving ads for products from other Google Merchant Center accounts and were able to see those products in their Ads reporting. The serving issue was resolved on July 31, 11:27:35 PST."

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison added on X that Google will credit those advertisers that were impacted. She wrote, "We will be contacting all directly impacted customers with further details on this incident soon, and will be working towards issuing credits in the coming weeks."

Then on August 4th, Google posted this update:

For accounts that have not been affected by this issue, all reporting services have been restored. Thank you for your patience during this time and we apologize for the inconvenience.

For accounts affected by this issue, we are still working to restore reporting services for Report Editor and the Products tab. We will continue to provide further updates as soon as we have more information. We will reach out to all impacted customers directly with further details on this incident.

What a mess Google!

But is it a larger issue than what it was (not that the confirmed issue was not large)? I am not sure:

Greg Finn also dove deeper into this on our show yesterday:

A few hours later today, Google posted an update saying:

All reporting services have been restored, with the exception of some competitive metrics. We will provide a final update when those metrics are available for all customers.

We have removed the incorrect data from affected accounts. This issue was caused by an ads serving bug. It did not impact Google Merchant Center accounts and was not related to customer migration to the new Google Merchant Center. Thank you for your patience during this time and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will reach out to all impacted customers directly with further details on this incident in the coming days and will be working towards issuing credits in the coming weeks.

Forum discussion at X.

 

