Google Ads has released an update it the Google Ads API, version 17.1. Version 17.1 includes shareable ad previews, removing specified automatically created assets linked to Responsive Search Ads, retrieving offline conversion diagnostics, offline diagnostics report metrics, standard bidding strategies for video campaigns, and more.

Google wrote, "Today, we’re announcing the v17_1 release of the Google Ads API. To use some of the v17_1 features, you will need to upgrade your client libraries and client code. The updated client libraries and code examples will be published next week. This version has no breaking changes."

This is a minor release of this update, before that was version 17.0 in June 2024 and then before that was version 16.1 and then Version 16 in February 2024. Before that was version 15 back in October 2023. Then before that was version 14.1 which was released in August. Version 13.1 preceded this new version, which was released in April 2023. Version 12.0 was released in October 2022, Version 11.0 of the Google Ads API was released in June, and version 11.1 was in August. Also Version 10.1 was released on April 27, 2022 and version 10.0 was released on February 9, 2022. And Google has sunset the AdWords API on April 27th which will completely stop working at the end of July.

Here is the full change log:

Assets

AdGroupAdService.RemoveAutomaticallyCreatedAssets() lets you remove specified automatically created assets linked to Responsive Search Ads.

Audiences

New enum values in UserListCustomerTypeCategory

Campaigns

New ShareablePreviewService.GenerateShareablePreviews() generates the URLs (shareable_preview_url in the response) for shareable ad previews for enabled and paused asset groups.

The expiration_date_time field indicates the expiration date of the URLs in the response.

If an error occurs, the method will return partial_failure_error instead of the URLs.

Change History

New change status resource type: ASSET_GROUP.

Conversions

New segment field for SKAdNetwork version: segments.sk_ad_network_version

offline_conversion_upload_conversion_action_summary which exposes conversion upload diagnostics at the conversion action level.

The following metrics are added to the offline diagnostics reports to convey the number of uploaded conversions that are still being processed.

Planning

AudienceInsights.GenerateAudienceOverlapInsights() which accepts an input primary attribute and a collection of audience attributes, and returns the estimates of the overlap of potential YouTube reach between the primary attribute and the audience attributes.

Reporting

Support for segmenting per_store_view based on segments.date

Videos

Support for retrieving information related to the following standard bidding strategies for video campaigns using reports, such as, ad_group, campaign

Campaign.video_campaign_settings which lets you determine on which inventories the video ads can be shown, using the following report fields.

segments.ad_format_type which lets you segment the following reports based on the video ad format type

