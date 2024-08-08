Google is testing a new label for its search results snippets, this one is named "you may like." I am not sure how Google knows you may like this search result snippet, unless this is a variation of how Google names the "you visit often" label?

This was spotted by Ryan Mews who posted this screenshot on X:

Ryan wrote, "Saw something interesting in the SERP. Under the first organic result there was a grey highlighted "You may like"."

I suspect this is a site he has visited before and it is just Google renaming that previous label. Or maybe I am wrong...

Forum discussion at X.