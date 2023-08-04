Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google SGE Gains Links & Videos, Search Console Not Tracking SGE, Business Profiles AI, Deceptive Bing Ads & More

This week we covered a possible Google algorithm updater yesterday and today. We also covered how the new Google Search Generative Experience now can show both links to sources and videos in the answer snapshots. Google SGE also has these new “from Google” cards in the answers. Google Search Generative Experience does not always show those boxes cards, specifically for original responses. Google Search Console does not seem to track data in the AI-answer response in SGE. We are now seeing ads in the wild in the SGE results. Google said don’t write content based off of trending keyword tools. I posted the month Google webmaster report, it is jam-packed with important topics. Google revised its site name questions and resources thread. Google Ads new trademark policy flow is too time consuming for some advertisers. Google is testing a new local search ad format. Google Business Profiles is testing using AI to help write business descriptions. Google Business Profiles tests a view as customer link. Google Business Profiles has a new policies overview page. Microsoft is testing really deceptive looking Bing Search ad labels. Bing Chat seems to finally work in Chrome and Firefox. Bing Chat’s new infrastructure upgrade is taking longer than expected.And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Sponsored by BruceClay, who has been doing search marketing optimization since 1996 and also has an amazing SEO training platform.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed. For the original iTunes version, click here

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!