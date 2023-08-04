New Top Google Ad Format In Search Generative Experience

We know Google has demoed some of its ads for the new Google Search Generative Experience but now some are seeing a new ad format in the Search Generative Experience in the wild.

Jeannie Hill shared a screenshot of her seeing ads above the AI-generated answer in the Google SGE user interface - she shared the screenshot on Twitter - you can click on it to enlarge:

You can see some of the ad designs for Google SGE here but so far we have not seen ads above or within SGE results, not until now.

Forum discussion at Twitter.