New Top Google Ad Format In Search Generative Experience

We know Google has demoed some of its ads for the new Google Search Generative Experience but now some are seeing a new ad format in the Search Generative Experience in the wild.
Jeannie Hill shared a screenshot of her seeing ads above the AI-generated answer in the Google SGE user interface - she shared the screenshot on Twitter - you can click on it to enlarge:
You can see some of the ad designs for Google SGE here but so far we have not seen ads above or within SGE results, not until now.
Same 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/xpOBNTXZhN— Andy Simpson 🇬🇧 (@ndyjsimpson) August 3, 2023
